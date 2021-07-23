Detroit family seeking answers in 20-year-old man’s murder on New Year’s Eve

Search for suspect in New Year's Eve murder of Detroit's west side

DETROIT – A Detroit family is seeking answers in the murder of 20-year-old David Grier on New Year’s Eve 2020.

Grier was found shot to death outside a home on Griggs Street on Detroit’s west side.

Family members said Grier was pursuing a career in tool and die and was planning on marrying his girlfriend. On Thursday, July 22, his mother made a plea for anyone with information to come forward.

“It just don’t seem right that no one knows what happened to him. I’m just praying and leaving in God’s hands that someone will come forward and let us know what happened to David,” said Temekia Grier.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-Speak Up.

More: Detroit crime news