Morning Briefing July 26, 2021: 3 tornadoes hit southeastern Michigan Saturday, 7 hurt in drive-by shooting at Detroit candlelight vigil

At least three tornadoes touched down in Southeast Michigan on Saturday night, causing serious damage damage and triggering multiple tornado warnings.

Severe storms rolled through the area on Saturday evening (July 24), knocking out power to more than 120,000 homes, mostly in Oakland and Macomb counties. Tornado warnings were issued for both counties, and the National Weather Service said on Sunday that tornadoes did touch down.

Here’s what we know about the confirmed twisters.

Police said seven people were shot when a suspect opened fire into a crowd of at least 100 at a candlelight vigil on Detroit’s west side.

The crowd had gathered on Sunday night to remember a man who was killed in a hit-and-run while riding an all-terrain vehicle.

Ad

See the report here.

First, the sun. Now: the wind and the rain.

The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by the pandemic and opened under oppressive heat, are due for another hit of nature’s power: a typhoon arriving Tuesday morning that is forecast to disrupt at least some parts of the Games.

“Feels like we’re trying to prepare for bloody everything,” said New Zealand rugby sevens player Andrew Knewstubb.

Read more here.

The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday.

Ad

“We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”

He said recommending that the vaccinated wear masks is “under active consideration” by the government’s leading public health officials.

See the report here.

A Michigan State Police K9 was killed in a freeway crash at 1 a.m. Sunday (July 25) on the Lodge Freeway near Linwood Street in Detroit, police said.

The trooper’s patrol vehicle was struck by another vehicle after the officer shut down the freeway due to flooding.

See the story here.

Ad

Metro Detroit weather forecast for July 26, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 899,921 as of Friday, including 19,883 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 1,295 new cases and 21 additional deaths, seven of which are from a vital records review, over the a three-day period -- an average of about 431.6 cases and seven deaths per day. Last Tuesday, the state announced a total of 898,626 cases and 19,862 deaths.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate near 4% as of Friday. Hospitalizations were declining for several weeks until last week, with a slight uptick in inpatients was reported.

Ad

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 332 on Friday, up from 273 on Friday. The 7-day death average was 5 on Tuesday, and remained 5 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 8,600 as of Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 62.9% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 55.4% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Ad

Here’s a look at more of the data: