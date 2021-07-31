Morning Briefing July 31, 2021: Evictions loom after Biden and Congress fail to extend ban, Michigan GOP panel to vote on resolution censuring congressmen, health experts concerned about growth of delta variant statewide

People from a coalition of housing justice groups hold signs protesting evictions during a news conference outside the Statehouse, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

A nationwide eviction moratorium is set to expire Saturday night after President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress worked furiously but ultimately failed to align on a long-shot strategy to prevent millions of Americans from being forced from their homes during a COVID-19 surge.

More than 3.6 million Americans are at risk of eviction, some in a matter of days, as nearly $47 billion in federal housing aid to the states during the pandemic has been slow to make it into the hands of renters and landlords owed payments. The moratorium expires at midnight.

An internal committee of the Michigan Republican Party is set to vote on a pair of resolutions Saturday censuring two members of Congress who supported the Jan. 6 commission and calling for the resignation of a state senator who authored an election report stating that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

The proposed resolutions were confirmed by GOP Issue Committee Chair Norm Shinkle.

The first resolution is aimed at congressmen Peter Meijer and Fred Upton. Both men crossed party lines and defied Congressional party leadership to join 35 other Republicans who voted to create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The other resolution calls for the resignation of Sen. Ed McBroom, who was the author of a report on unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen or otherwise fraudulent. The senator found there was no evidence to support those claims and asked Attorney General Dana Nessel to investigate those who have been profiting from election lies.

According to Dr. A Oveta Fuller, a virologist and viral pathogen researcher at the University of Michigan, there are four COVID-19 variants of concern and eight others that have already been identified. Fuller said the window to get ahead of the variants is shrinking because COVID is reproducing and taking advantage of the opportunity to change itself to survive.

The most virulent strain is the delta variant.

“We saw delta was about 3% in May in this country,” Fuller said. “And now our numbers are telling us that 80% of the known cases are delta.”

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 903,933 as of Friday, including 19,921 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 2,250 new cases and 19 additional deaths over the past three days -- an average of about 750 cases per day. On Tuesday, the state announced a total of 901,683 cases and 19,902 deaths. Of the 19 deaths reported Friday, nine were identified during a Vital Records review.

The state only reports COVID data updates on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate around 4.8% as of Friday, slightly higher than the previous week. Hospitalizations were declining for several weeks until last week, with a slight uptick in inpatients was reported.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 573 on Friday, more than triple the average on July 1. The 7-day death average was 6 on Friday, near the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 12,800 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 63.5% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 55% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know July 31, 2021

