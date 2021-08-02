Partly Cloudy icon
75º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

19-year-old Ottawa Lake woman killed in Monroe County crash, police say

Vehicle was rear-ended on US-23

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Whiteford Township, Monroe County, Traffic, Crash, Monroe County Crash, Whiteford Township Crash, Michigan State Police, Ottawa Lake, Rauch Road, US-23, Lambertville, ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Photo does not have a caption

WHITEFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich.Michigan State Police are investigating a crash in Monroe County that killed a 19-year-old Ottawa Lake woman.

The incident happened at 10:36 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 1) on southbound US-23, south of Rauch Road in Whiteford Township.

According to police, a gray Chevrolet Trax with three occupants was on southbound on US-23 when the vehicle’s driver began to brake for an undetermined reason. The victim was a passenger in the Chevrolet Trax.

A gray Jeep Patriot, driven by a 53-year-old Lambertville man, rear-ended the Chevrolet Trax.

After the collision, the 19-year-old woman was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital and was pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter