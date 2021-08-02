19-year-old Ottawa Lake woman killed in Monroe County crash, police say

WHITEFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a crash in Monroe County that killed a 19-year-old Ottawa Lake woman.

The incident happened at 10:36 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 1) on southbound US-23, south of Rauch Road in Whiteford Township.

According to police, a gray Chevrolet Trax with three occupants was on southbound on US-23 when the vehicle’s driver began to brake for an undetermined reason. The victim was a passenger in the Chevrolet Trax.

A gray Jeep Patriot, driven by a 53-year-old Lambertville man, rear-ended the Chevrolet Trax.

After the collision, the 19-year-old woman was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital and was pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.