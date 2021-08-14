Ferndale police: Armed robbery suspect shot by officers

FERNDALE, Mich. – The surveillance cameras are rolling inside the 7-Eleven at 1040 West 9 Mile Road in Ferndale when a man walks into the store.

“He’s dressed in black, with a black mask, armed with an assault rifle and wearing body armor similar to what our officers wear,” said Ferndale Police Chief Dennis Emmi.

The man could be seen on video hiding a sheet over his hands to obscure the weapon which he then pulls out and fires into the ceiling.

“It was a very chaotic scene there were children in the 7-Eleven trying to buy a slurpee who were hiding from the gunman,” Emmi said.

The rest of the customers fled. Police said the suspect got a large sum of cash from the registers and took off. Ferndale police later learned Detroit police were looking for the same man.

“Twenty-five minutes prior to the incident in Ferndale, this same person is suspected in a shooting and carjacking in Detroit,” Emmi said.

That incident happened at Seven Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue. Witnesses helped trace the man in the video to an alley in Oak Park where he was found in the car that had been stolen.

Ferndale police said he refused commands and officers ultimately drew their weapons. He was shot -- it is unclear how many times -- and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a use of force investigation into the officers’ actions.

