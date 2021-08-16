Morning Briefing Aug. 16, 2021: Survey finds 90% of Michigan restaurants, hotels understaffed; Detroit officials roll out plan for 3rd COVID vaccine dose for some

In this Wednesday, June 10, 2020 photo, a waitress, wearing a mouth mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus, works at the Bar du Matin restaurant in Brussels. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Have you been to one of your favorite restaurants lately and noticed a burned-out, understaffed group of workers? They’re not alone.

Help is wanted. No, help is needed.

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association (MRLA) released survey results Aug. 11 showing 88 percent of hospitality industry respondents are operating with “inadequate staffing to meet consumer demand.”

In the first two weeks of August, COVID hospitalizations have risen 90% across the state of Michigan.

Sadly, there’s also the threat of a fourth coronavirus surge as we head into the fall. That’s why dozens of doctors came together to make one special plea in newspapers across the state.

With about half of all Michiganders still not being fully vaccinated, Dr. Adnan Munkarah, with the Henry Ford Health System, said his colleagues are now fearing the worst.

It’s one of the worst aviation disasters in U.S. history.

On August 16, 1987, Northwest Flight 255 crashed shortly after taking off from Detroit Metropolitan Airport, killing 156 people.

The flight was headed to California when it left the gate in Detroit.

Afghans rushed onto the tarmac of the capital’s airport on Monday as thousands tried to flee the country after the Taliban seized power with stunning speed. Some clung to the side of a U.S. military transport plane before takeoff, in a widely shared video that captured the sense of desperation as America’s 20-year war comes to a chaotic end.

“Back to school” is going to mean something a little different for each community this year, and experts say it’s important to prepare for what that will look like for your family.

Many students are returning to in-person learning this fall for the first time in a long time, due to the pandemic. And many of those routines that were once familiar are now unfamiliar.

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot partially automated driving system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles.

The investigation covers 765,000 vehicles, almost everything that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year. Of the crashes identified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of the investigation, 17 people were injured and one was killed.

NHTSA says it has identified 11 crashes since 2018 in which Teslas on Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control have hit vehicles at scenes where first responders have used flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or cones warning of hazards.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for Aug. 16, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 919,133 as of Friday, including 20,011 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 3,127 new cases and 29 additional deaths over a two-day period -- an average of 1,563.5 cases per day. Of the 29 deaths reported, 14 were identified during a review of records.

On Wednesday, the state announced a total of 916,006 cases and 19,982 deaths.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 7.31% as of Friday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have been slowly increasing for the last two weeks.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,233 on Friday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 8 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 25,000 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 64.5% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 56.3% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

