Report: Adam Erne signs 2-year contract with Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings' Adam Erne (73) lifts the puck over the stick of Carolina Hurricanes' Jake Bean (24) to score a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The Detroit Red Wings have settled on a contract with left wing Adam Erne at two years, $2.1 million against the salary cap each season.

That’s according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. Erne, 26, became a restricted free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season and had filed for salary arbitration, but this deal means the player and team have avoided a hearing.

Erne led Detroit in goals this past season with 11 in 45 games played -- Anthony Mantha had 11 goals in 42 games before he was traded to the Washington Capitals. He became a dependable forechecker for a Detroit team that struggled offensively all season.

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman originally made a trade in 2019 to acquire Erne from his old team the Tampa Bay Lightning. He was drafted by Yzerman’s Tampa at 33rd overall in 2013.

Erne fits right into the short-term Red Wings offense with Jakub Vrana, Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, Michael Rasmussen, Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri.

