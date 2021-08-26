Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on Detroit’s east side

Police are looking for this vehicle in connection with an Aug. 19, 2021 fatal hit-and-run.

DETROIT – Police are looking for information in connection with an Aug. 19 hit-and-run that killed a 46-year-old man on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, just after 12:30 a.m., the victim was riding a bike westbound on Outer Drive near Gunston Avenue when he was struck by what police believe is a 2014 Dodge Journey.

The driver fled the area westbound on Outer Drive.

Footage of the vehicle can be seen below.

Police are looking for this vehicle in connection with an Aug. 19, 2021 fatal hit-and-run. (WDIV)

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Detroit crime news