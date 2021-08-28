Morning Briefing Aug. 28, 2021: 2-year-old girl critically injured in Detroit shooting, Louisiana braces for ‘life-altering’ Hurricane Ida, US airstrike targets Islamic State member in Afghanistan

Police said two people, including a 2-year-old girl, were shot Friday night on Detroit’s west side.

Officials said the incident happened in the 15000 block of Littlefield Street. Detroit police said 2-year-old Ahnaya was shot in the shoulder.

“My children were upstairs taking a bath when all of this broke out. When I went upstairs -- once the bullets got to ringing out -- I ran upstairs, I got her and she was under the bed. She was bloody, she didn’t have any clothes on because she had just got out of the tub,” said the child’s mother, Tiffany Garrett. “At first I thought I had blood all over me from my fiancé. I thought it was his because he got shot as well. So when I picked her up, she had blood all over her body.”

Garrett’s 31-year-old fiancé is in temporary serious condition, according to police. Police and Garrett said an altercation led to the shooting.

Ad

Residents across Louisiana’s coast Saturday were taking one last day to prepare for what is being described as a “life-altering” Hurricane Ida which is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph (225 kph) when it slams ashore.

A combination of voluntary and mandatory evacuations have been called for cities and communities across the region including New Orleans, where the mayor ordered a mandatory evacuation for areas outside the city’s levee system and a voluntary evacuation for residents inside the levee system. But since the storm quickly escalated in intensity, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said it wasn’t possible to order a mandatory evacuation for the entire city, which would require using all lanes of some highways to leave the city.

Acting swiftly on President Joe Biden’s promise to retaliate for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, the U.S. military said it used a drone strike to kill a member of the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate.

Ad

The strike Saturday local time came amid what the White House called indications that IS planned to strike again as the U.S.-led evacuation from Kabul airport moved into its final days. Biden has set Tuesday as his deadline for completing the exit.

Biden authorized the drone strike and it was ordered by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, a defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet publicly announced.

The airstrike was launched from beyond Afghanistan less than 48 hours after the devastating Kabul attack that killed 13 Americans and scores of Afghans with just days left in a final U.S. withdrawal after 20 years of war. U.S. Central Command provided few details; it said it believed its strike killed no civilians.

Metro Detroit weather: Heat advisory issued for Metro Detroit

Michigan reported 3,958 new cases of COVID-19 and 69 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 1,979 cases over the past two days.

Ad

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 941,678, including 20,230 deaths. These numbers are up from 937,720 cases and 20,161 deaths, as of Wednesday.

The deaths announced Friday include 42 identified during a Vital Records review.

Michigan is now reporting COVID-19 data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Testing has increased to around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 8.73% as of Wednesday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have increased by 231% since July 1.

Ad

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,778 on Wednesday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 14 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 39,500 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Sunday, with 65.4% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 56.9% of 12+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Ad

Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know Aug. 28, 2021

Here’s a look at more of the data: