Morning Briefing Sept. 12, 2021: US COVID cases surpass 41 million, roughly 1,300 Afghans could potentially resettle in Michigan, world marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

Coronavirus cases in the United States officially surpassed 41 million as of Sunday, Sept. 12. The milestone comes as cases continue to surge nationwide.

After a steady decline in the spring cases started to increase during the summer. A total of 16 states have seen a 25 percent increase in cases in the past two weeks.

Michigan reported 6,095 new cases of COVID-19 and 59 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 3,047.5 cases over the past two days. It is the highest case count since late April.

Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know Sept. 12, 2021

People are still scrambling to get out of Afghanistan following the US withdrawal and Taliban takeover of the country.

An estimated 1,300 Afghans might be settling in Michigan before the end of the year.

Bethany Christian Services is hoping to give people a new home after more than 50,000 have been forced to flee their homeland.

Read: US expects to admit more than 50,000 evacuated Afghans

In the chaos of the evacuation many are still trapped and under threat.

“Right now they are hiding,” said Bethany Christian Services president Chris Palusky. “They’re in lockdown and they are hiding because they believe their lives are in jeopardy.”

The world solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, grieving lost lives and shattered American unity in commemorations that unfolded just weeks after the bloody end of the Afghanistan war that was launched in response to the terror attacks.

Victims’ relatives and four U.S. presidents paid respects at the sites where hijacked planes killed nearly 3,000 people in the deadliest act of terrorism on American soil.

Others gathered for observances from Portland, Maine, to Guam, or for volunteer projects on what has become a day of service in the U.S. Foreign leaders expressed sympathy over an attack that happened in the U.S. but claimed victims from more than 90 countries.

It will be warm and dry this morning with storms on the horizon

Metro Detroit weather: Warm and dry Sunday morning

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 970,412, including 20,506 deaths. These numbers are up from 964,317 cases and 20,447 deaths, as of Wednesday.

The deaths announced Friday include 44 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 10.72% as of Friday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,110 on Friday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 21 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 57,000 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 66.3% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 57.7% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: