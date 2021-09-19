Morning Briefing Sept. 19, 2021: Top doctors say not so fast to Biden’s boosters-for-all plan, Detroit officials respond to evacuation requests after ground shift damages area, Michigan politician challenges PPO against him following domestic abuse allegation

Just one month ago, President Joe Biden and his health advisers announced big plans to soon deliver a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine to all Americans.

But after campaigning for the White House on a pledge to “follow the science,” Biden found himself uncharacteristically ahead of it with that lofty pronouncement.

Some of the nation’s top medical advisers on Friday delivered a stinging rebuke of the idea, in essence telling the White House: not so fast.

A key government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected Biden’s plan to give COVID-19 booster shots across the board and instead recommended the extra vaccine dose only for those who are age 65 or older or who run a high risk of severe disease.

Ad

Hakim Berry, Detroit’s Chief Operating Officer, had great news Saturday regarding the area of Dearborn and Fort streets in southwest Detroit.

“No more major movement under the pavement has occurred for about a week,” Berry said.

The ground mysteriously opened up Sept. 12, which caused a lot of destruction. For days, several crews have been working around the clock, trying to figure out what happened.

“We’ll be completing our boring over the weekend. That’s where we’ll be doing various soil samples about 100 feet,” Berry said. “We look to start excavating sometime early next week. Then we can get into more of what’s underneath there and what caused the opening.”

Neighbors complained about a strong odor in the area. Berry said that issue is now fixed.

Ad

“There was an initial minor gas leak that DTE repaired within the first day or so,” said Berry.

Several lawmakers -- including Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Detroit City Council member Raquel Castaneda-Lopez -- pushed Friday for the city to evacuate nearby residents until the site is safe and secured.

Michigan Rep. Steve Marino will challenge a personal protections order taken out against him by Rep. Mari Manoogian.

Manoogian alleged Marino is guilty of domestic abuse. The two were involved in a relationship and sources said the accusations involve threats, not physical violence.

The personal protections order was granted to Manoogian Friday night by the Ingham County Circuit Court.

Ad

Marino’s attorney said he expects to receive it Monday and will move to set it aside. Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the allegations.

Manoogian released the following statement Saturday night that read, “Given the outpouring of support from my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, friends, family members, and my constituents, I feel compelled to share some details about the happenings over the last week in connection with Steve Marino. On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, I made a police report with the Michigan State Police, and yesterday, I took the drastic action to successfully file a Personal Protection Order (PPO) against this individual. I want to express my gratitude towards the large community of individuals who have, without hesitation, supported my family and me during this difficult time. I have placed my faith in the judicial system. I’m confident that Steve will be held accountable for his actions and that the truth will prevail.”

Ad

Marino said the allegations are a “politically motivated character assassination.”

Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 weather forecast Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 weather forecast

Michigan reported 5,616 new cases of COVID-19 and 68 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 2,808 cases over the past two days.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 988,725, including 20,665 deaths. These numbers are up from 983,109 cases and 20,597 deaths, as of Wednesday.

The deaths announced Friday include 36 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 9.22% as of Friday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

Ad

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,616 on Friday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 24 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 66,300 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 66.6% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 58.1% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Ad

Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know Sept. 19, 2021

Here’s a look at more of the data: