Chesterfield resident in critical condition after car turns left in front of motorcycle, causing crash

49-year-old Chesterfield Township resident seriously injured

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

The scene of a Sept. 27, 2021, motorcycle crash on Gratiot Avenue near Carriage Way Drive in Chesterfield Township. (Michigan State Police)

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Chesterfield Township resident is in critical condition after a car turned left in front of that resident’s motorcycle, causing a collision, state police said.

Officials were called at 6:28 a.m. Monday (Sept. 27) to the crash scene on Gratiot Avenue north of Carriage Way Drive in Chesterfield Township.

Officials said a Chevrolet driven by a 35-year-old Mount Clemens resident turned left in front of a Harley Davidson motorcycle, causing the crash.

The 49-year-old Chesterfield Township resident driving the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

The Mount Clemens resident has minor facial injuries, police said.

The crash blocked the southbound lanes of Gratiot Avenue, officials said. Both directions of the road were closed for two and a half hours while authorities investigated.

