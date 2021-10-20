Partly Cloudy icon
Intoxicated Farmington resident crashes on I-75 after fleeing police in stolen car, MSP says

36-year-old Farmington resident facing 4 charges

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A stolen car that was crashed by an intoxicated drive Oct. 20, 2021, on I-75. (Michigan State Police)

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – An intoxicated Farmington resident was arrested after driving recklessly in a stolen car on I-75 and leading state police on a chase before crashing, officials said.

State troopers located a stolen car Wednesday morning on northbound I-75 near the border of Monroe and Wayne counties, they said.

The car was being driven recklessly, and police tried to initiate a traffic stop, according to authorities.

After a short pursuit, the driver lost control of the car and crashed, state police said.

A 36-year-old Farmington resident was taken into custody. Police took the resident to a nearby hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.

The driver is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, operating while intoxicated, possession of narcotics and stolen vehicle.

Police continue to investigate.

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

