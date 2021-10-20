Intoxicated Farmington resident crashes on I-75 after fleeing police in stolen car, MSP says

A stolen car that was crashed by an intoxicated drive Oct. 20, 2021, on I-75.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – An intoxicated Farmington resident was arrested after driving recklessly in a stolen car on I-75 and leading state police on a chase before crashing, officials said.

State troopers located a stolen car Wednesday morning on northbound I-75 near the border of Monroe and Wayne counties, they said.

The car was being driven recklessly, and police tried to initiate a traffic stop, according to authorities.

After a short pursuit, the driver lost control of the car and crashed, state police said.

A 36-year-old Farmington resident was taken into custody. Police took the resident to a nearby hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.

The driver is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, operating while intoxicated, possession of narcotics and stolen vehicle.

Police continue to investigate.