Morning Briefing Nov. 8, 2021: US lifts international travel restrictions today, 6-year-old killed in hit-and-run, the high-paying opportunities in skilled trades

The U.S. on Monday will lift a pandemic travel ban on international visitors from more than 30 countries after 19 months.

After an historic 20-month closure, the U.S. is reopening its borders.

The Ambassador Bridge in Detroit hasn’t seen much traffic from Canadians looking to enter for non-essential travel, but that will change on Monday when international travelers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can enter the U.S.

Key points:

Starting Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, international travelers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can enter the U.S. That vaccination needs to be done no later than two weeks before travel.

Visitors will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their flight’s departure.

Children under 18 are exempt.

Unvaccinated Americans returning home from international travel will need to test negative one day before arriving and show proof they have bought a test to take once they’re in the U.S.

Read more here.

The search continues for a hit-and-run driver who killed a 6-year-old girl Sunday as she was walking across Bingham Road in Dearborn.

Both of her sisters were there and witnessed the entire incident unfolding as the family was making their weekly visit to see their grandmother. It happened around 2:50 p.m. in the 7600 block of Bingham Road.

Ad

A nearby security camera shows the white or gray Chevrolet Equinox speeding down the street moments before the girl was hit.

Parents are looking for where to get their younger kids a COVID-19 vaccine after the CDC gave its final green light for Pfizer adolescent doses in kids aged 5-11.

Doses should be available at your local pharmacies, doctor’s offices, hospitals and clinics in the next week or two. Like COVID-19 vaccines for adults, they are free.

EXPLAINER: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11

We’re tracking any information we get on available clinics and doses for kids 5-11 here.

Ad

The automated world is upon us. Robots are the automation, but they still need people, skilled people to run them.

Here’s the story from a Macomb Community College program for people seeking these additional skills -- watch here.

More: Jobs 4 You

Weather forecast: Warm start to the week

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit at 7 a.m. Monday, Nov, 8, 2021. For more: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Michigan reported 10,094 new cases of COVID-19 and 90 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 5,047 cases over a two-day period, the highest daily average since April. Of the 90 deaths announced Friday, 48 were identified during a review of records.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,157,606, including 22,474 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,147,512 cases and 22,384 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Ad

Read the latest COVID report here.