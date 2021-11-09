Morning Briefing Nov. 9, 2021: White House says US will discuss Line 5 Michigan pipeline with Canada

Line 5 Michigan pipeline with Canada
The U.S. and Canada will discuss the future of an oil pipeline that crosses part of the Great Lakes and is the subject of rising tension over whether it should be shut down, the White House said Monday. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has demanded closure of the 68-year-old line because of the potential for a catastrophic rupture along a 4-mile-long (6.4-kilometer-long) section in the Straits of Mackinac, which connects Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.
What the massive infrastructure bill means for Michigan
Michigan is expecting a major influx of government funding in the coming days as part of the infrastructure bill passed over the weekend, which President Joe Biden is expected to sign soon. So, just how much is on its way and what is it for? Local 4′s Rod Meloni spoke with Michigan’s former governor and current Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.
Road and bridge construction is certain to ramp up in Michigan as the infrastructure bill will pump more than $7 billion into the state. Another half a billion will be for Michigan bridges that need to be fixed. Granholm said we should see a lot of that money soon, because it goes directly to the state.
Parents feel the relief as children ages 5-11 get COVID vaccine
The City of Detroit began administering first doses of the coronavirus vaccine to young children. Officials are trying to make the process as simple as possible by offering after-school appointment slots and availability on Saturdays.
Oakland Township board votes to end lease with Paint Creek Cider Mill owners
The Paint Creek Cider Mill has been a mainstay in northern Oakland County for decades. Oakland Township owns the property and has leased it to Ed Granchi for the last nine years. Granchi offers cider, donuts, and hot food items like barbecue and pizza.
Weather forecast: Warm day with rain on the way
COVID in Michigan 🦠
Michigan reported 8,911 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 2,970.3 cases over the past three days.
Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,166,517, including 22,521 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,157,606 cases and 22,474 deaths, as of Friday.
The deaths announced Monday include 21 identified during a Vital Records review.
