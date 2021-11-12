Detroit man facing 25 charges linked to 7 different carjacking, stolen vehicle incidents, police say

DETROIT – A Detroit man is facing 25 charges in connection with seven different carjacking and stolen vehicle incidents over a six-week span, officials said.

Delano Drake, 20, of Detroit, is accused of committing a series of carjackings, thefts and other crimes between Sept. 23 and Nov. 4, according to authorities.

Police said Drake was arrested this week by Detroit police and faces the following charges:

Sept. 23: 17150 block of Washburn Street -- carjacking, unlawful driving away of an automobile and receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle. A black 2020 Dodge Ram was targeted.

10:20 a.m. Oct. 23: 15400 block of West McNichols Road -- carjacking, unlawful driving away of an automobile and receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle. A 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee was targeted.

11 p.m. Oct. 23: St. Mary and Florence streets -- carjacking, unlawful driving away of an automobile and receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle. A black 2015 Dodge Ram was targeted.

11:30 p.m. Oct. 23: 15440 block of West McNichols Road -- carjacking, unlawful driving away of an automobile and receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle. A burgundy 2021 Dodge Challenger was targeted.

Nov. 3: 17600 block of Stahelin Road -- Receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle. A 2014 Honda Cr-V was targeted.

1:30 a.m. Nov. 4: 20000 block of West McNichols Road -- carjacking, unlawful driving away of an automobile and receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle. A gray 2015 Chrysler 200 was targeted.

2:25 a.m. Nov. 4: 13100 block of West 7 Mile Road -- carjacking, unlawful driving away of an automobile, receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, and six felony firearm violations. A black 2014 Chrysler 300 was targeted.



Drake was arraigned Friday in 36th District Court and is being held on $2.5 million bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Nov. 23, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Nov. 30.