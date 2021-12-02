42º

Close family friends remember 14-year-old Hana St Juliana who was killed in Oxford High School shooting

‘She was just a kind kid,’ family friend says

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Four students were killed and eight other people were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday, officials said.

OXFORD, Mich. – Close family friend had kind words to say about 14-year-old Hana St Juliana, who was killed on Tuesday in a shooting at Oxford High School.

They said Juliana was a sweet kid, who joined them on family vacations. By all accounts, Juliana was a bright light, very good athlete and an exceptional friend.

Local 4 was told Juliana had no idea who her attacker was. She leaves behind two families. Her second family, the Curtis family, is speaking out for the family in their desperate moments of loss.

