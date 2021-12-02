Oxford community rallies to support families, friends of victims of high school shooting

Four students were killed and eight other people were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday, officials said.

OXFORD, Mich. – The Oxford community is rallying together just one day after a violent shooting at Oxford High School.

Four students were killed and six students and one teacher were injured after police say a 15-year-old sophomore student brought a gun to school and opened fire on Nov. 30.

The words “Oxford Strong” can be seen all over town. Blue and yellow ribbons line the streets in support of the victims.

Woodchips BBQ restaurant is down the street from Oxford High School. The restaurant gave out free meals to all staff members and first responders who were impacted by the shooting.

“We’re gonna make sure that the last thing they have to worry about is cooking a meal for the families,” manager Chelsea Hacker said.

The restaurant will be feeding all of Oxford for free on Thursday.

Larry Delcourt arrived in town on Wednesday to support those impacted by the shooting.

“My wife’s a schoolteacher too, in Romeo. So, this hits home. I figured if I could lend support in any way, because basically small towns have to stick together. Not only small towns, but humanity,” Delcourt said.

Woodchips BBQ is accepting donations on behalf of the family members of the victims.

16-year-old Tate Myre (top left), 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin (top right), 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana (bottom left), 17-year-old Justin Shilling (bottom right). (WDIV)

The Oxford Bank has created an Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund to accept donations for their families and the community: Learn more here.