Oxford High School shooting: Students share their stories of survival and loss

OXFORD, Mich. – Four people were killed and seven others were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday (Nov. 30), according to officials.

A 15-year-old was taken into custody within five minutes of the first call to 911. That sophomore student is being charged as an adult, you can learn more here.

The four people killed are 14-year-old Hana St Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Justin Shilling and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin.

Shilling was a co-captain of the Oxford Bowling team and a golfer. Juliana was described as “joyful.” Myre was an honor student and a talented athlete, his friends said he would do anything for anyone. Baldwin was an artist who loved to draw, read and write.

From left to right: Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling. (WDIV)

Students share their loss and explain what they went through on Tuesday.

The following is a list officials released of the people who were injured (Updated as of 6: p.m. Wednesday):

A 14-year-old boy was discharged from a hospital on Wednesday.

A 14-year-old girl has improved from critical condition after being shot in the left chest and neck.

A 15-year-old boy who suffered a left leg gunshot wound was discharged on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old girl is in stable condition after being shot in the neck.

A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

A 17-year-old boy was discharged Tuesday after being shot in the hip.

A 47-year-old teacher who was shot in her left shoulder was discharged Tuesday.

