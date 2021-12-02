Morning Briefing Dec. 2, 2021: Timeline of Oxford High School shooting; what happened at suspect’s arraignment

Oxford High School shooting timeline: What happened before, inside school and afterward
A 15-year-old Oxford High School student has been charged with first-degree murder after reportedly shooting and killing four fellow students, and wounding seven other people.
Here is a timeline of what happened before, during and after the shooting inside Oxford High School.
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said the evidence indicates that the Oxford High School shooting was “not just an impulsive act.” She said there is “a mountain of digital evidence” and it has been reviewed. She said the evidence indicates the shooting was planned well before it happened.
Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old charged in the Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead and seven people injured, made his first court appearance Wednesday during an arraignment.
Here’s what happened during the arraignment.
Following the devastating Oxford High School shooting earlier this week, several schools across Southeast Michigan are increasing police presence or temporarily closing their buildings as they deal with their own threats.
US jobless claims rise by 28,000, but still low at 222,000
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week even though the U.S. job market has been rebounding from last year’s coronavirus recession.
Jobless claims climbed by 28,000 to 222,000 from the previous week’s 52-year low 194,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, fell below 239,000, a pandemic low.
Justices signal they may toss Roe, allow new abortion limits
The Supreme Court’s six conservative justices, hearing the biggest challenge to abortion rights in decades, have indicated they will uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Weather forecast: Warmest day of the week ☀️
COVID in Michigan 🦠
Michigan reported 16,530 new cases of COVID-19 and 358 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 8,265 cases over a two-day period. Of the 358 deaths announced Wednesday, 160 were identified during a review of records.
Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,318,123, including 24,090 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,301,593 cases and 23,732 deaths, as of Monday.
Read the latest COVID report here.