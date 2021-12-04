Dearborn police: Any fake threats against schools carry possible criminal charges

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Dearborn Police Department released a statement Friday saying any kind of threats against schools will be “thoroughly investigated and carry the potential of criminal prosecution.”

There has been a trend of threats of violence against schools this week after the horrific events in Oxford. Four students were murdered in a mass shooting carried out by a 15-year-old classmate. Seven others were injured.

More: ‘It is ridiculous’: Sheriff condemns dozens of school threats following Oxford High School shooting

Ad

Many school districts shuttered their buildings in the wake of the shooting with unsubstantiated threats of violence being reported across the region. In Grosse Pointe, a middle school student was arrested after admitting to making a school threat as a joke, police said. A student within Center Line Public Schools was arrested after creating an Instagram account and posting threats, police said. And a junior at Lake Orion High School has been arrested and now faces a criminal charge for threatening to shoot up the school, police said.

Ad

More: 13-year-old charged with 20-year felony for threat directed at middle school in Waterford

“It is a top priority of the Dearborn Police Department to ensure the safest possible environment for the thousands of students and faculty who attend and participate in the Dearborn Schools community each day,” reads a statement from Dearborn police. “The Dearborn Police Department will continue to provide the highest level of service and special attention to all schools, public, charter and private. We have developed partnerships with the schools throughout the city and have been in contact with school leadership to address any concerns. Dearborn Police Officers and Police School Resource Officers will continue an increased presence in and around the schools to help ensure the safety of all. Detectives will investigate any threats made to schools and we will continue to work with all of our law enforcement partners (local, state and federal) to resolve possible criminal activity. Please continue to report any suspicious or perceived dangerous activity to the Dearborn Police. Any fictitious threats or false reporting of threats will be thoroughly investigated and carry the potential of criminal prosecution.”

Ad

Read more: Involuntary manslaughter charges filed against parents of Oxford High School shooting suspect