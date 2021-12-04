Live stream: Sheriff to share details of arrest of James, Jennifer Crumbley in Oxford shooting case

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO) is holding a news conference Saturday afternoon to discuss the details of the arrest of James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard is set to provide details of the parents’ early Saturday morning arrest in Detroit, following an hourslong search for the pair after they failed to appear at their arraignment hearing Friday afternoon.

Involuntary manslaughter charges were brought against James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald on Friday in connection with the fatal shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday. Police say the couple’s son, Ethan Crumbley, 15, fired dozens of rounds from a 9 mm pistol during school hours, fatally wounding four teenage students, and injuring seven other people.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were set to be arraigned Friday afternoon, but never appeared in court and could not be located by police. Law enforcement across several agencies searched for the couple for nine hours, until tips helped direct Detroit police to their location.

According to Detroit police, the couple was hiding out in a room inside of a commercial building on the city’s east side, near the Rivertown neighborhood. A tipster identified the couple’s vehicle, and police say video footage showed one of the fugitives entering the building.

Officials say that someone helped the couple to enter the building and that they did not break in, though the person who aided them was unknown as of early Saturday morning. Police are investigating and Detroit police Chief James White says charges could be brought against that individual.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested by Detroit police just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, and were turned over to the OCSO, who was at the scene and is leading the investigation into the shooting. The parents were arraigned Saturday, and both pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Their son, Ethan Crumbley, was arraigned as an adult on Wednesday on a list of charges, including several counts of murder and terrorism. He was denied bond.

