The funeral for Oxford High School shooting victim Justin Shilling will be held Thursday night.

Shilling,17, was one of four students killed Nov. 30 when shots were fired in the hallways of Oxford High School.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Thursday at Boulder Pointe Golf Club and Banquet Center in Oxford.

This will be streamed live here on ClickOnDetroit. Watch in the player above.

Read more: Family of Oxford High School shooting victim Justin Shilling: ‘His potential was boundless’

