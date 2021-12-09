$100 million lawsuits filed against Oxford Community School District, school employees on behalf of shooting victim and her sister

Two $100 million lawsuits have been filed against the Oxford Community School District and several school employees on behalf of an Oxford High School student who was shot and her sister who witnessed the shooting.

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger announced the lawsuits Thursday on behalf of two clients: A child who was shot in the neck during the Nov. 30 shooting at the high school and her sister who was next to her when she was shot.

The plaintiffs are listed as Riley and Bella Franz and their parents, Jeffrey and Brandi Franz, as representatives for the minors.

The defendants named in the suits are the Oxford Community School District, Superintendent Timothy Throne, Principal Steven Wolf, and Dean of Students Ryan Moore. Two unnamed counselors, two unnamed teachers, and another staff member also are listed as defendants.

Fieger has scheduled an 11 a.m. Thursday news conference.

The civil suits claim the defendants “are each responsible through their actions for making the student victims less safe.”

“The Oxford High School students, and Plaintiffs in particular, would have been safer had the Individual Defendants not taken the actions they did,” reads the lawsuit.

View the lawsuits here:

