Live Stream: Detroit police provide update after armed woman fatally shot by officers at gas station

Detroit police are providing an update after a woman accused of waving a gun at customers inside a gas station was shot and killed by officers.

DETROIT – Detroit police are providing an update after a woman accused of waving a gun at customers inside a gas station was shot and killed by officers.

The shooting happened Sunday night (Dec. 19) at the Sunoco gas station at the intersection of Hayes Street and 7 Mile Road on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities.

Detroit police Chief James White said his department learned a woman was at the gas station waving a gun at customers and employees.

“It was described as she was terrorizing people as they entered and exited the store,” White said.

Ad

Officers said when they arrived, the woman walked out of the gas station store and pointed her gun at them. They fired shots, striking the woman, White said. She died while police were taking her to the hospital, authorities said.

Michigan State Police officials and members of the DPD Homicide Task Force are investigating the case.

White will provide an update on that investigation around 1 p.m. Monday. You can watch live in the stream above.