Morning Briefing Dec. 21, 2021: Whitmer to hold first Michigan COVID briefing since June

For the first time since restrictions were lifted in June, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is hosting an official COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday morning as omicron cases surge in the U.S.

Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Elizabeth Hertel will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus as the Omicron variant emerges as a dominant strain ahead of the holidays.

Watch the briefing at 9:20 a.m. right here or on WDIV Local 4.

Whitmer and Hertel will be joined by:

Dr. Shelley Schmidt, Pulmonary Disease - Spectrum Health

Dr. Daliya Khuon, Pediatric Infectious Disease - Helen Devos Childrens

Dr. Lillian Cummings-Pulliams, School Psychologist – Wyoming Public Schools

Alita Kelly, Small Business Owner – Southeast Market

Pastor Jerry Bishop, Senior Pastor of Life Quest Center

In Michigan, new cases have slowed in the last two weeks, but remain near record-high levels.

Those traveling across the border to Canada face new testing requirements starting Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Anyone traveling into the country must have a negative PCR test for COVID-19 no more than three days before the trip.

The Canadian government is reinstating testing requirements for vaccinated travelers returning to the country after short foreign trips:

Effective December 21, 2021, at 12:01 am (EST): All Canadians returning from short trips must take a molecular pre-entry test. The test can’t be taken in Canada before you leave.

Travelers are eligible to enter or return to Canada if they qualify as a fully vaccinated traveler.

Michigan reported 13,999 new cases of COVID-19 and 160 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 4,666.3 cases over the past three days.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,434,837, including 25,984 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,420,838 cases and 25,824 deaths, as of Friday.

