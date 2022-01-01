Morning Briefing Jan. 1, 2022: SE Michigan under winter weather advisory Saturday; Georgia demolishes Michigan at Orange Bowl

All of Southeast Michigan will be under a winter weather advisory from 7 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday due to the New Year’s Day storm. The region is expected to see snow accumulations of 3-6 inches by Sunday morning.

A team that had barely trailed all season -- never by more than four points -- got into a hole quickly and only saw it deepen the rest of the way. Michigan’s appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinals did not go anywhere near according to plan, the Wolverines’ season ending Friday night with a 34-11 loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Local 4′s Victor Williams featured his skateboarding skills in a live standup in a story about Chandler Skatepark and that video went viral earlier this year.

It was even mentioned on NBC’s “2021: It’s Toast!” as the “best live newshot of the year.”

Body camera footage released by authorities showed a man screaming in pain and pleading for help just before a sheriff’s deputy shot a Malayan tiger that had grabbed the man’s arm at a Florida zoo.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the man was seriously injured Wednesday evening when he entered an unauthorized area near the tiger’s enclosure at Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens. The 8-year-old tiger named Eko later died.

Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, whether as a man-crazy TV hostess on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” or the loopy housemate on “The Golden Girls,” has died. She was 99.

Weather forecast: Steady snowfall starts Saturday afternoon ❄️

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 25,858 new cases of COVID-19 and 338 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 12,929 cases over a two-day period, a new state record for daily cases, in the final data update of 2021.

The previous record of 9,779 new cases in one day was set in Nov. 2020. Of the 338 deaths announced Wednesday, 232 were identified during a review of records.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,507,338, including 26,988 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,481,480 cases and 26,650 deaths, as of Monday.

Ad

Note: Due to the holiday, the state did not provide a data update on Friday. The next update is expected on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

