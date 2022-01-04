Man stabbed, robbed by Monroe strangers who gave him ride on Christmas morning, police say

From left to right: Erica Gee, Errol Thomas, William Griffin and Ezra Tackett.

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three people have been charged after a man was stabbed and robbed by strangers who gave him a ride in Monroe County on Christmas morning, police said.

A fourth person was later charged in connection with a police chase linked to this incident, according to authorities.

Man stabbed, robbed

Monroe County deputies said they were called around 5:35 a.m. Dec. 25 to the area of Mimi and Paree streets in the Frenchtown Villa Mobile Home Park.

A 37-year-old Lincoln Park man told authorities he had been walking along north Monroe Street, near Walnut Street, trying to get a ride from strangers. He accepted a ride from three people and was driven to the mobile home park, officials said.

While the car was stopped on Paree Street, a man in the back of the vehicle pulled out a knife and demanded the 37-year-old’s wallet, according to deputies. A struggle ensued, and the victim was stabbed twice, authorities said.

Police said the man with the knife stole the victim’s wallet, which contained an undisclosed amount of money.

The 37-year-old was pushed out of the vehicle before it fled the scene, leaving him lying in the street, according to officials.

He was taken to Beaumont Trenton Hospital by an ambulance, treated for his injuries and released, police said.

Suspects identified, 2 arrested

Detectives from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident and said they identified three suspects: Erica Gee, 36, of Monroe; Errol Thomas, 33, of Monroe; and William Griffin, 36, of Monroe.

Gee and one of the two men were taken into custody Tuesday (Dec. 28) without incident, while the other man remained at large, according to authorities. An arrest warrant was obtained for the third person, police said.

On Wednesday, Monroe County detectives and officers from the Monroe Police Department tried to stop a vehicle that they believed was connected to the investigation.

Officials said the vehicle refused to stop, so a pursuit began. The vehicle fled through several streets in Monroe and Frenchtown Township before losing control and crashing near the intersection of Hurd and Yax roads, according to authorities.

Two men got out of the vehicle on foot before being taken into custody within minutes, officials said. One of the men was identified as the third person connected to the stabbing and robbery case, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that fled police was identified as Ezra Tackett, 25, of Monroe, according to authorities.

Charges

Gee was arraigned Wednesday in 1st District Court on the charges of armed robbery and violation of a controlled substance. She is being held on $520,000 bond.

Griffin was arraigned Wednesday in 1st District Court on an armed robbery charge. He is being held on $500,000 bond.

Thomas was arraigned Thursday in 1st District Court on the charges of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. He is being held on $500,000 bond.

Tackett was arraigned Thursday in 1st District Court on the charges of third-degree fleeing and eluding and resisting/opposing a police officer. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

Monroe County officials continue to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7530.