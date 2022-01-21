Morning Briefing Jan. 21, 2022: Farmington Hills pharmacist sentenced to prison; Man killed outside Oak Park apartments

A Dearborn Heights man who worked at a pharmacy in Farmington Hills has been sentenced to prison for his role in a $9.8 million fraud scheme.

Read the report here.

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed outside of an Oak Park apartment complex Thursday night.

See more here.

New audio files reportedly capture a member of Michigan’s Republican Party claiming that the former president’s campaign directed party members to help overturn the results of the 2020 election.

See the story here.

Ad

Baby product company Mushie & Co is recalling more than 300,000 FRIGG silicone pacifiers due to a potential choking hazard.

Read more here.

Hamtramck District Judge Alexis G. Krot is apologizing to a 72-year old cancer patient who she criticized and wanted to give jail time to due to overgrown weeds on his property.

Learn more here.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 86,009 new cases of COVID-19 and 501 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 17,201.8 cases over a five-day period. Of the 501 deaths announced Wednesday, 346 were identified during a Vital Records review.

Ad

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,832,716, including 28,980 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,746,707 cases and 28,479 deaths, as of last Friday.

Read the latest COVID report here.