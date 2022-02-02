Firsthand look at what crews have to deal with on the roads in Wayne County

A winter storm warning is in effect through Thursday and snow is continuously falling and building up across Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – A winter storm warning is in effect through Thursday and snow is continuously falling and building up across Metro Detroit.

Wayne County’s Director of Public Services Beverly Watts has a lot on her plate right now. It’s all hands on deck as crews work to keep the roads clear so driver’s can get around safely.

Update: How this major winter storm played out so far in Wayne County

Crews are on the roads working to clear 1,500 county miles in 43 different communities across Wayne County. There are 150 people behind the wheels of trucks, but staffing issues due to COVID are impacting everything.

Ad

That includes Wayne County Public Services. They are down 50 drivers, but Watts says that does not mean 50 trucks are parked.

Tony Bellinger is the Manager of Wayne County Roads. He wants people to know about the Compass Wayne County application and website.

It shows where service trucks are, the current traffic flow and any accidents or alerts. It also has videos from trucks and traffic cams that people can access.

Previous report: ‘We’re ready’: Wayne County road crews salt roads before snow starts accumulating

A winter storm warning is in effect through Thursday and snow is continuously falling and building up across Metro Detroit.

A winter storm warning is in effect through Thursday and snow is continuously falling and building up across Metro Detroit.

Weather links: