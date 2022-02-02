How this major winter storm played out so far in Wayne County

A winter storm warning is in effect through Thursday and snow is continuously falling and building up across Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – A winter storm warning is in effect through Thursday and snow is continuously falling and building up across Metro Detroit.

The shape and timing of the storm means some communities will get more snow than others. Local 4′s Shawn Ley has been monitoring conditions in Livonia and shares how this storm has played out so far in Wayne County in the video player above.

Snow quickly started adding up in neighborhoods in Livonia. Conner Hickson, 12, got the snowblower out but it wouldn’t start. So he began shoveling the snow himself, including taking care of his neighbors street.

At 2:28 p.m. the snow really started hammering down. Wayne County salt trucks made a massive difference on the roads. Many people worked to stay ahead of the snow by shoveling early.

Some people even ventured out of their homes to head to area stores, the Aldi in Livonia was well stocked and quiet.

