Macomb County dispatchers, road crews work together to keep roads safe during winter storm

Dispatchers actively monitoring road conditions

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Dispatchers can see what's happening in real-time.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Dispatchers and road crews in Macomb County are working together to keep the roads as clear as possible during the major February 2022 snowstorm.

Dispatchers have access to live feeds showing them road conditions and they can change the timing of traffic lights if they need to slow things down.

Macomb County Department of Roads and COMTEC is housed in the same building. The facility houses the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Centralized Dispatch, the Road Department Traffic Operations Center, the Information Technology Department and Data Center, and the Emergency Management & Communications Department.

The center is operated 24/7 and crews inside can monitor, manage, prevent, protect and respond to any type of emergency throughout the county -- including severe weather.

The have the following systems:

  • 20′ x 50′ Video Wall - accessible to the Road Dept., Sheriff’s Dispatch and the EOC
  • Eight Traffic Monitoring Stations
  • Twenty-Five Dispatch Stations
  • County-wide Emergency Operations Center (EOC)
  • Centralized Data Center
  • Emergency Generator Power
  • Computer Lab/Training Room Facility
  • Integrated Communications and Technologies (radio/voice/data/video)

Crews are monitoring traffic, road conditions and more in real-time.

Officials say current conditions are manageable.

