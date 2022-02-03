Livingston County crews work to keep roads clear as wet, heavy snow continues to fall

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – A winter storm warning is in effect through Thursday (Feb. 3), and snow is continuously falling and building up across Metro Detroit.

The shape and timing of the storm means some communities will get more snow than others. The sidewalk of the busy intersection of Challis Road and Grand River in Livingston County was covered with a lot of wet and heavy snow.

The Livingston County Road Commission said the wet and heavy snow takes a lot of time and power to remove. They had about 30 crews out Wednesday (Feb. 2), working to ensure everyone had a safe commute.

Crews have been out since 4 a.m. Wednesday and their shift was expected to end around 6 p.m., when another crew comes in to take over.

Slush began forming on Challis Road, heading into the shopping center before a private contractor came out and removed some of the snow as it continued to build.

Someone came out Wednesday and shoveled the parking lots, but heavy snowfall continued to cover the lots and some restaurant’s drive-thru services.

Livingston County Road Commission said they have crews plowing the snow all night or at least until the snow is removed. The commission said it will be easier to clean up the roads when the snow stops falling.

Snow is piling up all over Metro Detroit.

