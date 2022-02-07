Morning Briefing Feb. 7, 2022: Why Michigan is so prone to potholes, and why repairs seem ineffective

Potholes have become a Michigan tradition - not one we enjoy keeping alive.

Potholes have been particularly bad in recent years. It’s been so rough, we stopped asking for the worst potholes and started asking for the best roads in Metro Detroit.

So what’s the deal with potholes? Why are they so bad in Michigan? The simple answer is: it’s our crazy Pure Michigan weather.

Read all about it here.

Investigators are looking into what caused a major fire at a Southfield apartment complex Sunday evening.

Flames tore through the building leaving nearly a dozen families without a place to live. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

“Flames were just shooting out. It was moving so fast,” said displaced resident, Lisa Vaughn.

It wasn’t easy for Vaughn to watch on as firefighters tried multiple times to douse the flames of a major fire that broke out at Sutton Place Apartments Sunday evening.

Here’s the full story.

Frontier is buying Spirit Airlines in a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that will create the nation’s fifth largest carrier.

The tie-up is valued at $6.6 billion when accounting for the assumption of debt and other liabilities.

The companies said Monday that the transaction will provide more low-cost fares for more travelers to destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. and Spirit Airlines Inc. also anticipate $1 billion in annual consumer savings and are looking to expand their services with more than 350 aircraft on order.

Read more here.

Oxford school officials are denying any negligence in the moments leading up to the deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School last November, according to a new court filing.

See the story here.

Michigan State Police say two people were killed Friday night in a wrong-way crash on I-275 and South Huron Drive in Romulus.

Read the report here.

Weather forecast: Few flakes today with more later this week

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit. For more weather coverage: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Michigan reported 9,805 new cases of COVID-19 and 209 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 4,902.5 cases over a two-day period -- the lowest daily case count since Dec. 20, 2021. The deaths announced Friday include 155 that were identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,009,221, including 30,379 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,999,416 cases and 30,170 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Read the latest COVID report here.