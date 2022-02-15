Mom, daughter badly hurt when suspected drunken driver hits stopped car with Hummer in Lapeer County

Jack Chase is accused of being drunk and causing a Feb. 13, 2022, crash that left multiple people injured in Lapeer County.

MAYFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A mother and daughter were seriously injured over the weekend when a suspected drunken driver crashed into the back of their car with a Hummer while they were stopped at a traffic light in Lapeer County, officials said.

Pickup struck from behind

Deputies were alerted to a crash at 6:45 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 13) near the intersection of Fish Lake and Byers roads in Mayfield Township, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said a 42-year-old Lapeer man was driving a 2016 Sierra GMC pickup truck south on Fish Lake Road when a Hummer struck him from behind and fled the scene.

After the collision, the pickup truck’s side tail light caught fire, according to the driver.

Nobody was injured, officials said.

3-vehicle crash leaves 3 injured

Police were called at 6:51 p.m. Sunday to a three-vehicle crash involving a Hummer at the intersection of Daley and North Lapeer roads in Mayfield Township.

Officials said a 2007 Hummer driven by Jack Chase, 67, of Silverwood, was heading west on Daley Road toward North Lapeer Road. A 2008 Lincoln MKZ occupied by three people and a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado occupied only by the driver were stopped at the traffic light, according to authorities.

A Hummer involved in a Feb. 13, 2022, crash that left multiple people injured in Lapeer County. (Lapeer County Sheriff's Office)

Two vehicles involved in a Feb. 13, 2022, crash that left multiple people injured in Lapeer County. (Lapeer County Sheriff's Office)

Chase crashed into the back of the MKZ, which launched forward and struck the back of the Silverado, police said.

The 42-year-old Flint woman driving the Silverado was not injured and declined medical attention at the scene, according to deputies.

The three people inside the MKZ -- a 51-year-old man in the driver’s seat, his 54-year-old wife in the front passenger seat and their 14-year-old daughter in the back seat, all from North Branch -- had to be extricated, fire officials said.

The 54-year-old woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries and remains in the intensive-care unit at McLaren Hospital in Lapeer, police said. Her 14-year-old daughter was transferred to Hurly Medical Center in Flint, and then Detroit Children’s Hospital. The girl is listed in serious condition, but she is stable, according to officials.

The 51-year-old husband was hospitalized for observations, police said.

Charges

Chase was arrested at the crash scene and taken to McLaren Hospital in Lapeer. He was then lodged at the Lapeer County Jail on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

On Monday, Chase was formally charged with operating while intoxicated -- third offense, resisting and obstructing police, failure to stop at the scene of a non-injury traffic crash and two counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

Jack Chase (Lapeer County Sheriff's Office)

He was arraigned at 71-A District Court and issued a $500,000 bond, cash/surety.

Chase remains at the Lapeer County Jail and is scheduled to return to court Feb. 25.

Intersection reopened

The intersection was closed and then partially restricted for about two hours while officials rescued the injured victims and investigated the crash.

State troopers, officers and firefighters from Lapeer County helped at the scene.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to email Lapeer County Sgt. Jason Parks at jparks@lapeercounty.org.