Police: Witnesses say 2 men on ATV exchanged gunfire with SUV when 13-year-old girl was shot

Police are asking for the public to help provide information on a shooting that left a 13-year-old girl injured.

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public to help provide information on a Detroit shooting that left a 13-year-old girl injured.

The shooting happened at 7:09 p.m. in the 13800 block of East 7 Mile Road. Police said the 13-year-old girl was grazed by a gunshot in the foot and is in stable condition.

The girl was walking down the street when she was shot. Police said they do not believe she was targeted in the shooting.

Witnesses told police they saw two men on an ATV exchanging gunfire with someone in a black SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Read: More local crime coverage