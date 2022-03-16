31º

Local News

Driver shot on Southfield Freeway

Victim came northbound on Southfield Freeway, where he called 911 for assistance

Tim Pamplin

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Michigan State Police, MSP, Southfield Freeway, Michigan Avenue, Rotunda Drive, Plymouth Road, Detroit Police, Dearborn Police, M-39
Michigan State Police have now shut down the Southfield Freeway M-39 forcing drivers off at Michigan Avenue. As they begin their investigation, what we are hearing is a freeway shooting along the Southfield Freeway near Rotunda. Police talked to the victim who made his way up to Plymouth Road and the Southfield Freeway.

DETROITMichigan State Police have now shut down the Southfield Freeway M-39 forcing drivers off at Michigan Avenue.

As they begin their investigation, what we are hearing is a freeway shooting along the Southfield Freeway near Rotunda Drive.

Police talked to the victim who made his way up to Plymouth Road and the Southfield Freeway.

His car can be seen in the video player above had a bullet hole in the rear door, as he’s been struck at least one time, police say.

Detroit, Dearborn and MSP all responded to the scene as the ambulance stretchered the victim who is on his way to the hospital.

The driver was shot at heading down the Southfield Freeway near Rotunda Drive and Oakwood near the Greenfield Village area.

The victim came northbound on the Southfield Freeway, where he called 911 for assistance.

The Michigan State Police have M-39 the Southfield Freeway shutdown. Troopers had the K-9s out to start walking the freeway in search of evidence.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter