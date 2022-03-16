Driver shot on Southfield Freeway

Michigan State Police have now shut down the Southfield Freeway M-39 forcing drivers off at Michigan Avenue. As they begin their investigation, what we are hearing is a freeway shooting along the Southfield Freeway near Rotunda. Police talked to the victim who made his way up to Plymouth Road and the Southfield Freeway.

DETROIT – Michigan State Police have now shut down the Southfield Freeway M-39 forcing drivers off at Michigan Avenue.

As they begin their investigation, what we are hearing is a freeway shooting along the Southfield Freeway near Rotunda Drive.

Police talked to the victim who made his way up to Plymouth Road and the Southfield Freeway.

His car can be seen in the video player above had a bullet hole in the rear door, as he’s been struck at least one time, police say.

Detroit, Dearborn and MSP all responded to the scene as the ambulance stretchered the victim who is on his way to the hospital.

The driver was shot at heading down the Southfield Freeway near Rotunda Drive and Oakwood near the Greenfield Village area.

The victim came northbound on the Southfield Freeway, where he called 911 for assistance.

The Michigan State Police have M-39 the Southfield Freeway shutdown. Troopers had the K-9s out to start walking the freeway in search of evidence.