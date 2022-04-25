Dearborn Heights man grazed by officer’s gunshot before arrest in Detroit, police say

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Dearborn Heights man suspected of multiple fleeing and eluding incidents was grazed by an officer’s gunshot before being arrested in Detroit, police said.

A Dearborn Heights officer was patrolling in the 8600 block of Evangeline Street at 6:31 a.m. Monday (April 25) when he noticed a vehicle involved in previous fleeing and eluding incidents in Dearborn Heights and Center Line, according to authorities.

Police said they weren’t aware that the vehicle was occupied because of the heavy window tint. While they spoke with a family member, movement from the vehicle alerted them that someone was inside, according to officials.

The engine started and revved before the vehicle drove toward an officer, authorities said. The officer fired two shots from his weapon, and the driver fled the scene, police said.

He was taken into custody at a relative’s home in Detroit, according to authorities.

The driver has been identified as a 27-year-old Dearborn Heights resident, police said. He suffered a graze wound from one of the gunshots, but refused medical treatment, officials said.

Michigan State Police are investigating the incident.