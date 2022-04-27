Detroit police need information after 4-year-old injured in drive-by shooting

Someone fired shots into a home at that location, striking a 4-year-old boy while he slept, officials said. READ: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2022/04/27/detroit-police-investigating-separate-shootings-of-4-year-old-boy-81-year-old-man/

DETROIT – A four-year-old boy is out of the hospital after he was shot while asleep in what Detroit police believe was a random drive-by shooting.

“The kid is just laying in bed. You can’t lie in your own bed in the middle of the night, and you have to deal with this. Enough is enough,” said DPD Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday (April 27). Neighbors said they heard the gunshots.

Related: Detroit police investigating separate shootings of 4-year-old boy, 81-year-old man

Investigators found four casings outside of the home the young boy was sleeping in and have determined the shots came from a high-powered assault rifle. Four other children and their mother were also in the home at the time of the shooting.

Ad

One neighbor said a bullet hit his house too.

“It’s a big kid neighborhood. That’s why I’m like this is something shocking happened down here. We had a birthday party yesterday for my little nephew so it’s like a good 10 kids in there. So that’s what made me wake up, trying to see what was going on. Make sure it wasn’t too close,” a neighbor said.

Detroit police Chief James White said police have no information or video linked to the shooting and are now depending on people who know something to speak up.

”Once again we’re talking about our babies, one of Detroit’s babies has been shot, sleeping in the bed, something that you want your kids to do to feel safe in their homes. This is unacceptable. We need the community’s help,” said White.

If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to call 1-800-SPEAK UP. You can remain anonymous.

Ad

You can also contact Detroit Police Department or reach out to any precinct in the city.

Read more: Police: Boy, 4, hospitalized after drive-by shooter fires assault weapon into Detroit home