Detroit police seek information about aggravated assault that escalated into shooting

DETROIT – Police are asking the community to speak up regarding an aggravated assault.

Officials say that on Tuesday morning around 10 a.m., two vehicles were involved in an assault that escalated into a shooting.

The incident happened on West Warren Avenue and Southfield Freeway Service Drive.

There were two suspects in a silver Ford Escape that had a verbal altercation with the victim. Police say that one of the two suspects fired several shots at the victim’s gray Dodge Durango during a traffic stop.

Police say no injuries were reported.

If anyone recognizes the suspect’s vehicle or has any information regarding the assault, contact Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.