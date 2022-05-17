64º

Pickup swerves into median, kills mother of 2 who was walking to store in Detroit, police say

Detroit police search for hit-and-run driver

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a 32-year-old mother of two boys on May 16, 2022, in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – A mother of two was killed Monday on her way to the store when a pickup truck swerved into the median and struck her while she waited to cross the street, Detroit police said.

The crash happened Monday night (May 16) in the area of Livernois Avenue and Vernor Highway in Southwest Detroit, according to authorities.

Family members said the 32-year-old woman has two sons, ages 13 and 8.

Tire tracks left by a pickup truck in the median of Livernois Avenue in Southwest Detroit after a driver struck and killed a 32-year-old mother on May 16, 2022. (Detroit Police Department)

She was walking to the nearby dollar store to pick up some supplies, officials said. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows she stopped in the grass median of Livernois Avenue after safely crossing the lanes heading in one direction.

While she waited for vehicles to pass so she could cross the rest of the way, a red Ford F-150 pickup truck swerved off the roadway and struck her, according to police.

Authorities are still searching for the pickup and the driver. They believe the passenger side of the truck sustained heavy damage from the incident.

The red Ford F-150 pickup truck that struck and killed a 32-year-old mother on May 16, 2022, in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-267-4600.

