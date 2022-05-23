Detroit man charged with leaving scene, reckless driving in crash that killed 32-year-old woman

Leonardo Emmanuel Munoz-Gutierrez is charged in connection with a May 16, 2022, fatal hit-and-run crash in Detroit.

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged after he swerved onto a sidewalk and killed a 32-year-old mother who was walking to a nearby store, officials said.

Leonardo Emmanuel Munoz-Gutierrez, 24, of Detroit, has been charged in connection with the hit-and-run crash that killed Iris Liciaga, 32, also of Detroit.

Leonardo Emmanuel Munoz-Gutierrez (Wayne County Prosecutor's Office)

Officials said Munoz-Gutierrez was driving south on Livernois Avenue near Dragoon Street at 4:51 p.m. May 16 when he ignored a curve in the road and swerved onto the sidewalk.

He struck Liciaga, who was waiting to cross the road on her way to the store, according to authorities.

When police arrived, they found Liciaga lying on the ground. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Munoz-Gutierrez also struck an unoccupied vehicle and continued without stopping, officials said.

He turned himself in to the Detroit Police Department’s Fourth Precinct on Thursday (May 19), according to authorities.

Munoz-Gutierrez is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death and reckless driving causing death.

He was arraigned Saturday at 36th District Court and given a $10,000 bond, with 10%.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 31, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. June 6.