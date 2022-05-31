6-year-old girl, 2 men drown in Oakland, Monroe, Lenawee county lakes during holiday weekend

People formed a human chain to search for a 6-year-old girl who drowned at Kensington Metropark.

A 6-year-old girl and two men drowned over the weekend at three lakes in Oakland, Monroe, and Lenawee counties, officials said.

Father drowns in Lenawee County

The first drowning happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday (May 29) on Devil’s Lake in Manitou Beach.

Lenawee County deputies were called to the lake, where two families from Sylvania, Ohio, had rented a cottage for Memorial Day weekend, according to authorities.

The families were out tubing with their children when Thomas Oleary, 39, of Sylvania, fell off his tube with his daughter, police said.

Oleary went underwater and never resurfaced, officials said. On Monday afternoon, divers found him and pulled his body from the lake.

Oleary’s daughter was not harmed, officials said. The children were all wearing life vests while tubing.

Alcohol was not a factor in this incident, according to deputies.

Toledo man drowns in Monroe County

Monroe County officials were called at 6:24 p.m. Monday to the 16300 block of Cone Road in Milan Township. They learned a 45-year-old Toledo man had disappeared underwater at Milan Beach.

Deputies said the man had been missing for about two hours. When they arrived at the scene, family members said he had been in the water, but his current whereabouts at the time were unknown, according to authorities.

Divers from Monroe County began an underwater search and found the man’s body. He was pronounced dead, according to police.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case.

6-year-old girl drowns in Milford Township

A 6-year-old Detroit girl drowned Monday afternoon after being reported missing in the Martindale Beach area of Kensington Metropark in Milford Township, according to officials.

About 50 people formed a human chain and walked into the water in an attempt to find the girl, witnesses said. When she was located, she had been underwater too long to be resuscitated, authorities said.

Police said the girl was found in a weeded area near the shore. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.