Morning 4: New poll on where Michigan GOP voters stand on Trump, more stories to know

Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Joe Lombardo, Clark County sheriff and Republican candidate for Nevada governor, and republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, on July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Poll: Where Michigan Republicans stand on Trump running again, DeSantis, 2020 election claims

Two brothers from West Bloomfield have been sentenced in connection with a $9.2 million fraud scheme centered on selling illegally obtained gift cards.

4 hurt when car broadsides pickup at 100 mph in Dearborn Heights, shearing truck in half

Four people -- from Canton Township, Detroit, and Inkster -- were injured when a Mercedes going 100 mph broadsided a pickup in Dearborn Heights, shearing the truck in half, police said.

22-year-old arrested after cocaine, 3 guns, ammo found inside Macomb County home

A 22-year-old man was arrested last week after deputies said they found cocaine, an AK, a rifle, a handgun, and ammunition inside a Macomb County home.

Michigan Primary Election 2022: What to know before voting on Aug. 2

We’re two weeks away from the Michigan Primary Election -- here’s our voter guide to make sure you’re ready to go.

Bonus: Mega Millions jackpot up to $530M for Tuesday night’s drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in Tuesday night’s big drawing is up to $530 million, the largest of the year.

The Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in Tuesday night's big drawing is up to $530 million, the largest of the year.

The Mega Millions numbers will be drawn on Tuesday, July 19, at 11 p.m.