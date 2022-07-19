Morning 4: New poll on where Michigan GOP voters stand on Trump, more stories to know

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
Poll: Where Michigan Republicans stand on Trump running again, DeSantis, 2020 election claims
Two brothers from West Bloomfield have been sentenced in connection with a $9.2 million fraud scheme centered on selling illegally obtained gift cards.
4 hurt when car broadsides pickup at 100 mph in Dearborn Heights, shearing truck in half
Four people -- from Canton Township, Detroit, and Inkster -- were injured when a Mercedes going 100 mph broadsided a pickup in Dearborn Heights, shearing the truck in half, police said.
22-year-old arrested after cocaine, 3 guns, ammo found inside Macomb County home
A 22-year-old man was arrested last week after deputies said they found cocaine, an AK, a rifle, a handgun, and ammunition inside a Macomb County home.
Michigan Primary Election 2022: What to know before voting on Aug. 2
We’re two weeks away from the Michigan Primary Election -- here’s our voter guide to make sure you’re ready to go.
Bonus: Mega Millions jackpot up to $530M for Tuesday night’s drawing
The Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in Tuesday night’s big drawing is up to $530 million, the largest of the year.
The Mega Millions numbers will be drawn on Tuesday, July 19, at 11 p.m. -- you can watch the drawing live on Local 4, if you’re in Detroit. (Read more here)