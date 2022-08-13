Detroit police seek 3 suspects who stole money, Chrysler 300 after luring man from a nightclub

DETROIT – Police are searching for suspects in regards to a carjacking that happened in late July.

According to Detroit police, on July 27, around 5:25 a.m., three suspects stole a 2014 Chrysler 300 and money from a 31-year-old man on the 15300 block of Stansbury Avenue.

Two women and one man worked together to hijack the victim’s belongings. Officials state that the victim met one of the female suspects at a club and agreed to meet after the club closed.

Police report that once the victim arrived at the scene, the male suspect produced a weapon and demanded the belongings of the 31-year-old.

The female suspects left the crime scene in a gray Ford Focus while the male suspect fled in the victim’s Chrysler 300.

If anyone has information about the suspects or the crime, call Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.