Oakland County inspector found guilty of ‘pleasuring himself’ with Elmo doll in family’s nursery

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County home inspector has been found guilty of “pleasuring himself” with an Elmo doll in an Oxford Township family’s nursery.

The incident happened March 12, 2021. Jaida Dodson and she and her husband were having the home inspected before putting it up for sale.

Kevin Wayne VanLuven, 60, of Clarkston, arrived to perform the inspection, and the Dodsons left the home.

A camera alerted Dodson that there was motion in her 2-year-old son’s nursery, and when she checked her phone, she saw VanLuven touching himself in the room. He picked up an Elmo doll from the floor and appeared to be “pleasuring himself” with it, according to authorities.

“I just went blank,” Dodson said. “My husband was staring at me from across the room and was, like, ‘What’s wrong?’ He asked me repeatedly and I couldn’t even articulate what I was seeing.”

When Oakland County deputies arrived at the home, VanLuven claimed he had moved the doll to inspect an electrical outlet. After learning that there was a camera in the nursery, he confessed, police said.

“You don’t think anything can surprise you, and yet, the disgusting ability of some people still manages to surprise me on this,” Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.

VanLuven was charged April 7, 2021, with aggravated indecent exposure and malicious destruction of property under $200. Aggravated indecent exposure carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison, and the malicious destruction of property charge carries a maximum sentence of 93 days in jail.

He was found guilty of the charges during a court appearance on Wednesday (Oct. 12).