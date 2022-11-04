Morning 4: 3 major Metro Detroit freeway closures happening this weekend -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

What to know about 3 major freeway closures this weekend on I-94 and I-75 in Metro Detroit

There are several closures happening this weekend that you need to know about if you’re driving in Metro Detroit. I-75 and I-94 will be affected.

Learn more here.

Goodbye Evrod: A look back at Evrod Cassimy’s 9-year career at WDIV

Local 4 News morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is leaving WDIV after spending nine years in the Motor City.

The beloved anchor, father and musician has decided to leave Detroit and return to his hometown, Chicago, to work for NBC-affiliate station WMAQ.

See the memories and tributes here.

Wayne man accused of holding ex-girlfriend against her will for 6 weeks, torturing her

Prosecutors are charging a Wayne County man with torture, unlawful imprisonment and more after he allegedly kidnapped and held his ex-girlfriend against her will for more than six weeks.

Read the report here.

These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving 2022

If you plan on making a last-minute run to a store on Thanksgiving day, you should know that most major retailers are expected to be closed.

Thanksgiving is on Thursday, Nov. 24. Some stores that are expected to be closed include Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Costco. Some grocery stores and pharmacies will stay open, but will likely have limited hours.

Learn more here.