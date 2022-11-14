Morning 4: How a deadly crash on I-75 is linked to search for suspected gunmen at Oakland University

People asked to remain indoors as police search for 2 armed suspects on Oakland University campus

Suspected gunmen at Oakland University stole cars from dealership after shootout with security guard

Police are searching the campus of Oakland University for two suspected gunmen accused of stealing cars from a dealership, exchanging gunfire with a security guard, and leading officers on a chase.

Three cars were stolen Monday morning (Nov. 14) from a dealership in Grand Blanc Township, according to authorities. Officials said the thieves exchanged gunfire with a security guard before fleeing in the stolen vehicles.

How a deadly crash on I-75 at Joslyn Road is linked to search for suspects at Oakland University

A deadly crash on southbound I-75 at Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills is believed to have involved a vehicle that was stolen early Monday morning.

Vehicles were stolen from an auto dealership in Grand Blanc Township. Police said shots were fired during the robbery.

The driver of one of the stolen vehicles crashed on southbound I-75 at the Joslyn Road exit in Auburn Hills and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ferndale High School closed Monday due to threat on social media

Ferndale High School will reportedly be closed on Monday due to an anonymous threat made on social media.

School officials confirmed to Local 4 that the high school will be closed on Monday, Nov. 14, after an anonymous threat against the high school was posted to Instagram.

Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $300K on Cashword scratch off ticket

A Muskegon County woman thought she was going to faint after winning a $300,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Mystery Key Cashword instant game.

The lucky 57-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased her winning ticket at the Wesco gas station, located at 7413 Whitehall Road in Whitehall. Whitehall is about 15 miles northwest of Muskegon.

