Morning 4: Teenager shot near tree lighting in Downtown Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

15-year-old shot near Campus Martius tree lighting in Downtown Detroit

A teenager was shot near the Campus Martius tree lighting in Downtown Detroit.

The incident occurred hours after the tree lightning Friday (Nov. 19) night on Griswold Street and Michigan Avenue.

Detroit police Chief James White says there were two groups of teenagers who got into some type of argument and started shooting.

Hockey player placed on ventilator after respiratory viruses hit U of M campus

A health alert has been issued on the campus of the University of Michigan as respiratory viruses are rising in Ann Arbor, placing one hockey player on a ventilator.

Detroit Starbucks forced to close after PETA protesters encased feet in concrete, blocked entrance

A Starbucks in Detroit was forced to close on Friday after four protesters blocked the entrance by encasing their feet in concrete.

Four PETA supporters protested Starbucks’ upcharge of non-dairy milk by encasing their feet in concrete and blocking the store’s entrance for four hours with signs and chants.

Take our poll: Which of these Thanksgiving foods do you like the least?

The Vacationer recently conducted a Thanksgiving survey where they asked participants which traditional Thanksgiving foods they like the least and we want to know what you think.

