Detroit police seek person of interest linked to homicide on city’s west side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a homicide on the city’s west side.

The incident occurred Saturday (Nov. 19) at 7:37 p.m. in the 20500 block of Greenfield Road in Detroit, where a man in his 40s was killed.

The incident was captured on the Project Green Light video showing the alleged suspect exit a newer model black Nissan Maxima or Altima with tinted windows and no license plate.

Officials say the alleged suspect walked up to the victim’s vehicle and entered it. Moments later, the alleged suspect fired several shots, exited the vehicle, and fled in the Nissan southbound on Greenfield Road toward the John C. Lodge Service Drive.

The alleged suspect is described as a 25-year-old male, 5′5″, and wearing all black with a blue backpack.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide investigators at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.